Round Rock ISD board rejects separation agreement with superintendent for now

The board will meet again later this month in regard to Hafedh Azaiez's employment.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock ISD school board on Tuesday voted against a proposed separation agreement with Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez.

According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, that decision came after more than five hours of closed-door deliberations. The vote was 4-2.

However, the decision is not final, with the board set to further consider his employment on March 21.

Azaiez was placed on administrative leave earlier this year after the TEA recommended an investigation into a protective order filed against him. No charges have been placed against Azaiez and that order has since expired.

According to the Statesman, the school board received the final investigation report on Tuesday, but it has yet to disclose any of those details publicly. The monetary details of the separation agreement were also not shared.

The Statesman also reported that the board approved finalizing that report. That means the public can soon submit an information request to the district to receive the document. The details that get released could be subject to a ruling by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office if the district decides to appeal.

