Judge grants restraining order against Round Rock ISD, blocking vote to censure 2 trustees

While the board could not vote or discuss censuring the trustees on Wednesday evening, a heated debate ensued during public comments.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Williamson County judge on Wednesday granted a restraining order against Round Rock ISD, blocking its board from voting on censuring two trustees on the heels of controversial meetings in weeks past.

The two trustees in question were Mary Bone and Danielle Weston, whose actions the district claims led to a disruption of the Sept. 14 board meeting.

The resolutions presented at the board meeting said Bone and Weston “repeatedly insisted on calling for a vote on spacing rules for the Sept. 14, 2021 board meeting even though this matter was not on the agenda.”

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, Round Rock ISD board members were set to discuss extending the district's mask rules. But attendance inside the meeting was capped. Board members said they were trying to maintain social distancing, but members of the public say they were unfairly kept out of a public meeting.

The meeting ended early after disruptions and two men were arrested following that Sept. 14 meeting.

What does 'to censure' mean?

The resolutions state “to censure” means to reprimand a trustee and make clear to the public the board doesn’t support their actions. Because the censure was not voted on during Wednesday night's meeting, the following actions were avoided:

Being referred to as “Censured Trustee Weston” and “Censured Trustee Bone” on all district communications and the district website.

Being prohibited from holding a board officer position.

Being prohibited from using district funds for their official duties without board approval.

Being prohibited from visiting district properties as a trustee without board approval, with the exception of board meetings.

In addition to the censure vote, the board discussed its mask mandate again after pushing it back from the Sept. 14 meeting.