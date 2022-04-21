Round Rock ISD approves raises for teachers, librarians and other staff

In March, the district approved pay increases for instructional support employees, including educational assistants.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — At its meeting on Thursday, Round Rock ISD's school board approved pay increases for teachers, librarians and other staff members.

Under the approved 2022-23 compensation plan, teachers and librarians will receive a 4% raise. The raise increases the starting salary for those positions to $52,600 and eligible employees will receive a $2,250 general pay increase, according to the agenda item for the plan.

Meanwhile, administrative support and operations support staff will receive a 3% raise, and instructional support, technology, instructional exempt, business exempt and police staff will receive a 2% pay increase.

“All of our staff members have worked incredibly hard and faced crushing challenges over the past two years. But, through it all, our students have remained the focus, and we want to do all we can to pay our staff, especially our teachers, competitively so they remain a part of the Round Rock ISD team,” Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez said. “However, we know we have a long way to go to ensure educators are compensated fairly. We will continue working with Texas legislators to advocate for more funding for public education and create avenues to boost teacher salaries.”

In March, RRISD's board unanimously approved pay increases for instructional support employees, including educational assistants. Educational assistants received a pay increase ranging from 10 to 18%, depending on their position level and pay rate.

These raises come amid a continued teacher shortage across Central Texas. Earlier this month, the president of Education Austin called the current situation a "catastrophe."

Earlier this week, The Texas Tribune reported that some Texas teachers are losing their licenses for quitting during the school year.