'We felt we had to act very quickly and deliberately to secure the campus' | Round Rock ISD police chief explains threat response

Round Rock ISD Police Chief Dennis Weiner says they never wait to send units if there is a suspected threat on campus.

Round Rock ISD Police Chief Dennis Weiner says the department now believes the threats were swatting calls, or when someone calls in a fake threat with the intention of causing a large police response.

Regardless, Weiner says when the district receives a call of a threat to one of its campuses, there is no wait before sending over units.

“When the initial threat comes in, we try to identify whether or not a specific campus is identified or named, and if so, then we start pre-positioning units to that school while we further investigate the threat,” Weiner said.

Weiner says with any threat, whether it’s a call or through social media, they look for identifiers, such as whether it mentions a specific campus in their district or descriptions of a suspect. Then, if there is any actionable threat at the school, they will clear out the area.

Weiner said that during Thursday's incident, they cleared the campus out of an abundance of caution even though they didn’t have a description of anyone.

“We just wanted to make sure that we weren’t missing anything,” Weiner said.

Some parents were concerned with how long it took the district to inform them of what was happening, but Weiner says there’s a reason for that.

“One of the most important things that we try to do is give the most accurate information out, and sometimes that delays the ability to push it out,” Weiner said. “If we're not really sure what we have yet, we don't want to speculate because that could create a lot of anxiety in the community that's unnecessary."

Round Rock ISD Police is working on enhancing their communication efforts and will be launching a media alert platform in the next few months. They will also have an after-action meeting early next week to discuss the response.

In addition to the Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) responding to the threats, several other agencies including the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Constables, the Williamson County’s Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) and U.S. Marshals also responded. Weiner says it was around 60-70 officials in total.

The FBI is currently investigating the call threat, and until they determine whether or not terrorism is involved, Round Rock ISD Police will continue working with their local partners to find the source of the call.

