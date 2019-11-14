ROUND ROCK, Texas — Recess is a nice break many kids look forward to during the school day. This year, the Round Rock Independent School District is making changes to make sure all kids can have fun.

The district is rolling out new playgrounds that are far more accessible than the ones in the past. It's simple things such as putting in a ramp and using soft turf that helps kids with disabilities join in on the fun.

Round Rock ISD received a new playground funded as part of its 2018 bond. The district installed nine of them in the summer across five campuses.

A district official told KVUE the playgrounds are ADA compliant and more than 80% of the playground is accessible to all kids.

Giovanni Castro is a fourth-grader with spina bifida. He said before he had a hard time walking on and around the playground, so playing with his friends or using his wheelchair wasn't easy. But now, he and his friends are having a blast.

RELATED: Austin residents with disabilities struggle to find downtown parking

"They think its really cool and awesome," Castro said. "They probably saw me on the wheelchair and they wanted to make an accessible playground for all abilities."

David Hoedebeck, director of maintenance for Round Rock ISD, said the playgrounds allow everyone to be more active and involved.

"I think they are more excited," said Hoedebeck. "When you are having fun, they are not sitting on the side or standing under a tree. They are actually being on the equipment."

The director of maintenance said the bond covers another 11 campuses that they will install these playgrounds at next summer. That leaves another 18 schools in the district that still need updated playgrounds.

The district hopes this can be something they get in the next bond.

WATCH: Finding accessible parking in Downtown Austin a struggle

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Watch: Video shows propane explosion in San Marcos causing large fire

More than 100 Central Texas kids seeking adoption at annual Heart Gallery event

Biracial Austin woman hopes to find bone marrow match so she can go back to UT