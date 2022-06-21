Report: Round Rock ISD board approves pilot open enrollment program at select schools

District administrative staff chose 13 elementary schools and two middle schools to participate in the pilot program.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock ISD board approved a pilot program to allow students who live outside the district's boundaries to enroll at certain campuses for the 2022-23 school year, according to a report from Community Impact.

According to the report, basic allotment and average daily attendance funding for inter-district transfer students would follow them to RRISD. The district's chief financial officer said that the Texas Education Agency "doesn't care where they live as long as they enrolled in our district."

RRISD administrative staff chose 13 elementary schools and two middle schools to participate in the pilot program. According to Community Impact, all of the chosen schools are projected to be below 70% capacity during the next school year.

The report states that district data presented in May showed more than 5,000 students living in the RRISD footprint were enrolled in local private and charter schools as well as neighboring ISDs during the 2021-22 school year. During that same year, 507 students transferred into RRISD from neighboring districts, as its employees are currently allowed to enroll their students there.

Community Impact reports that priority for the program will be given to intra-district transfers, who will be guaranteed a place on their campus for the duration of their time on that campus. However, RRISD cannot guarantee students will remain in the same feeder pattern once they have completed fifth or eighth grade.

RRISD is currently developing an application process and communication plan to solicit interested families, according to the report.

To see the full list of campuses that will be included in RRISD's pilot program, read Community Impact's full report.

