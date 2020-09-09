Round Rock ISD: What on-campus instruction will look like

The district released demonstrative videos depicting what parents can expect when they send their children back starting as soon as Sept. 10.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — After months of planning, Round Rock ISD is gearing up to let students back onto its campuses.

Students in special education settings will return Thursday, Sept. 10, and any family who selected on-campus instruction will begin returning Tuesday, Sept. 15. The district reported 30% of the student body chose this option.

"[It's] a percentage that allows the District to allow for social distancing, enhanced adherence to health protocols, and minimize person-to-person contact," according to the district website.

Drop-off and Pick-up

Outside areas will be marked to help maintain social distancing. Students should put their face mask on before they enter the building. Staff will allow students to enter and exit one at a time using designated doors. Arrival and release times may be staggered.

Hallways

Hallways are marked with decals to direct students to class while ensuring students do not cross paths. When students show up, they should go straight to class unless they need to pick up their pre-packaged breakfast in the cafeteria, although some campuses may bring breakfast directly to students.

Classrooms

Each classroom is set up based on the student population, the number of students returning to campus, the type of desks in the room and the square footage of the classroom.

During the day, students may still have online classes and labs, which they will participate in from their classroom. Mentors and teachers will still monitor those rooms to help students who run into questions.

Any items not essential to learning have been moved out of the classroom. Students will have space to store their personal belongings and supplies.

Hand sanitizer is available in every classroom and time is built into the student's schedule to allow them to wash their hands.

At the end of each day, teachers and staff will disinfect the classrooms.

Bathrooms

Sinks available for use are marked to help ensure social distancing. Face masks are still required and students need to wash hands for 20 seconds.

Signs are placed across the school reminding students and staff of the sanitary and social distancing measures they should be following.

Lunch/ Cafeteria

Details about RRISD's cafeteria can be viewed here.

Visitors

Only workers essential to school operations will be allowed inside, including guest educators, contractors, emergency responders, mail carriers and security.

If a parent needs to pick-up a student or drops something off, they should call their child's campus so a staff member can answer their questions and direct them.

Read more details about the district's on-campus plan here.