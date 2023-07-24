Round Rock ISD to start classes 5 minutes early this upcoming school year

The new start time applies to all elementary, middle and high schools in the district.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock ISD (RRISD) students will return to school on Aug. 15, and this year, classes will start five minutes earlier than usual.

Those additional minutes will result in two more days of banked minutes, bringing the total to four instructional days' worth of minutes built into RRISD's academic calendar. The district said those banked four days will eliminate the need to make up instruction days or add additional days due to school cancellations caused by inclement weather events.

Starting on Aug. 15, instructional times will be:

Elementary schools: 7:35 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.

Middle schools: 8:15 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.

High schools: 9:00 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.

Elementary Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (EDAEP): 7:10 a.m. to 2:25 p.m.

Round Rock Opportunity Center: 7:25 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.

GOALS Learning Center: 8:35 a.m. to 3:55 p.m.

The district said start times for Pear and Apple Sessions, VISTA, Together We Can (TWC), Child Development Center(CDC) and Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE) will not change.

Parents will be able to see updated bus route information on SMART tag and the district's transportation website starting on Aug. 11. Routes are subject to change until Aug. 14.