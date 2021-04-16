Round Rock ISD will keep its mask policy in place through the end of the school year

Right now, the State allows individual districts to make their own COVID-19 guidelines.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock ISD is keeping its COVID-19 guidelines in place through the end of the school year. The school board met Thursday night through well after midnight Friday, to decide whether or not to change the district's mask policy.

Right now, the State of Texas allows districts to make their own COVID-19 guidelines and requirements.

One board member proposed lifting some rules for younger students and those who are participating in outdoor activities.

Several people spoke at the board meeting, including both students and parents. Some urged board members to keep the current requirements in place.

"Since students have already been masking in schools all year, I do not believe there are any ill effects for maintaining the requirement for the final six weeks of the school year," said Jenny Gueston, a Round Rock ISD parent.

"It's a horrible idea to let others not ... have masks around school property. So, that's why I think it should still be required on campus all day and every day. Please help me and others go back to school," one student said.

Many more said it's time to change the rules.

"We would like to ask that you make wearing masks optional for those that don't want to wear masks," said Cindy Summers, another RRISD parent.

"The time to make masks optional is now. If not now, when is the right time to stop forcing something that is harmful to our kids both physically and mentally? When is it time to allow children to breathe freely indoors?" another parent asked.

There were several times during the board meeting when the discussion became heated. But the board ultimately decided to keep the same rules in place.