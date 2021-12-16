Round Rock ISD to lift mask mandate after winter break

Even after the mandate is lifted, the superintendent said masks would still be "strongly encouraged" for all students, staff and visitors.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Face masks will no longer be required on Round Rock ISD campuses starting in mid-January, according to the RRISD superintendent.

In a letter to the school community, Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez citied the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 in making the decision. Masks will no longer be required starting Jan. 19.

Azaiez said the district would wait for two weeks after students return from winter break before lifting the requirement so that staff can monitor any potential spike in virus cases.

"As we head into the holidays and prepare to return for spring semester, concerns remain for the possibility of another COVID-19 surge and the emergence of the omicron variant," Azaiez wrote in the letter. "We will continue to monitor the community health status and adjust protocols as necessary."

Even after the mandate is lifted, the superintendent said masks would still be "strongly encouraged" for all students, staff and visitors on district campuses and facilities.

The district also recommended those traveling over the break get tested regularly.

Round Rock ISD’s COVID-19 testing site, located at the Raymond E. Hartfield Performing Arts Center, will remain open during the holiday break, Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome or appointments can be made online.