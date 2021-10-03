RRISD nonprofit partner plans in-person gala as parents question why prom was canceled

Round Rock ISD partners with a nonprofit holding an in-person gala in May even though the ISD canceled senior proms.

AUSTIN, Texas — Round Rock ISD canceled high school proms about a week ago and some parents told KVUE they understood the decision.

Recently, it came to their attention the school district partners with a nonprofit, Round Rock ISD Partners in Education Foundation (PIE), that still plans to hold an in-person gala in May. Some parents told KVUE they feel like that is a double standard.

"I just I don't get the hypocrisy. I don't understand," said Ricci Nelson, a RRISD parent.

RRISD officials said the nonprofit isn't a part of the school district, even though RRISD does profit from PIE, RRISD is in the name of the nonprofit and the school district posts videos of PIE on its YouTube account.

PIE's executive director, Marianne Reap, told KVUE the gala is their biggest fundraiser of the year. Reap said it raises money for Teacher of the Year, teacher grants, school supplies drive, scholarships for graduating seniors and other programs that support students, staff and teachers of RRISD that tax dollars cannot support but "enhance the excellence in education that is provided by our teachers and staff." Reap said the gala will be outside and guests will wear masks.

"There will be sanitizers throughout the event including individual bottles for each guest. There will also be postings for reminders, friendly greeters to remind them and several announcements in the program," said Reap.

Nelson said she, and other parents, still think it's hypocritical. She said the prom cancelations were a disappointment, but parents decided to group together and create their own formals for the students.

"They all decided they would cancel prom to be equitable for everybody," said Nelson. "Prom has always been a rite of passage for kids. It's always done at the high school."

RRISD said they are recommending students quarantine after the parent-planned formals, like they do when students may be traveling for Christmas break. They said they didn't recommend the same thing to gala guests because no students are attending.