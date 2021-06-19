Round Rock ISD names Dr. Hafedh Azaiez as new superintendent

Several members of the community criticized the board for holding the vote on Juneteeth, now a federally recognized holiday.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock ISD is getting a new superintendent. The board of trustees voted to hire Dr. Hafedh Azaiez on Saturday morning.

Azaiez is currently the superintendent for Donna ISD in the Rio Grande Valley. According to his bio, he holds a bachelor's degree in physics and chemistry from La Faculte des Sciences de Tunis in Tunisia, a masters of education from the University of St. Thomas and a doctorate of education in educational leadership from Sam Houston State University.

Azaiez began his career in public education in 2002 as a middle school science teacher and coach with Houston ISD. He later moved onto administrative roles, including assistant principal and principal.

RRISD named Azaiez as the sole finalist for the position in May. But several members of the community criticized the board for holding the vote on Juneteeth, now a federally recognized holiday.

"I feel sad that we have to be here on Juneteenth, that we're not respecting the holiday, that we're not considering all of our population," one speaker said at the meeting.

Azaiez's first day on the job will be July 5.