ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Monday night, the Round Rock ISD school board is considering creating the district's own police force.

The city's mayor said that because the district has seen so much growth, it would make sense for it to have its own police department.

Both the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and the Round Rock Police Department say they don't have the resources to keep putting officers at schools.

School board members will discuss their options Monday evening.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

