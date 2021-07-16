Round Rock ISD partnering with homeschooling service for parents concerned about COVID-19

The school will not offer a virtual learning option this school year, but leaders are partnering with a service for homeschooling.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock ISD is helping out parents who have concerns about COVID-19 this upcoming school year.

At a school board meeting Thursday, July 15, leaders said it's a temporary service for families not eligible for the vaccine. They will maintain relationships with the families who use this option and will provide daily content and interactive office hours for students.

The district said the service is geared toward students who will return once they are vaccinated.

Many school districts in Central Texas are not offering virtual learning options for the 2021-22 school year. Here's a round-up of the decisions various school districts have made in regard to virtual learning.