Round Rock High School under brief secure mode after student fight

The two students involved in a fight were taken into the Round Rock ISD Police Department's custody and have been removed from campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock High School was under a brief secure mode following a fight between students that occurred near the administrative office on Monday morning.

On Oct. 31, RRHS was put under a brief secure mode, not a full lockdown, following a fight between two students in an administrator's office.

According to school officials, the two students had been fighting earlier in the morning and had been in an administrator's office for counseling, when one of the students pulled out a small knife and nicked another student. In a statement from Principal Matt Groff, the staff stopped any further incident from occurring and an ambulance was called to the campus, but no one was taken to the hospital.

During the incident, the campus had all exterior doors locked, students and staff remained inside, and no entry was allowed into the school

The two students that were involved in the fight were later taken into the Round Rock ISD Police Department's custody and have been removed from campus.

All students and staff were safe during the incident.

"The decision to go to secure mode was made in an abundance of caution as administrators and law enforcement investigated the situation," Groff stated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.