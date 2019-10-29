ROUND ROCK, Texas — To many youngsters, Halloween is one of the best times of the year. Who wants to worry about going to school the next day when you could be staying home eating candy?

That seems to be the sentiment of many students in Round Rock ISD.

According to Change.org, a petition to get their district to cancel the day after Halloween has gained more than 12,000 signatures.

In fact, the popular petition website says this is a growing trend across the nation. Change.org says thousands of petitions have been created with the same goal and together they've garnered nearly 2 million signatures.

“There’s nothing scary about the fact that almost 4,000 kids and teens have come to Change.org to say that they want the school day after Halloween off,” said Michael Jones, managing director of campaigns at Change.org. “This is a major trend, and we hope schools listen and give students a treat. We encourage students to start their own petitions to make their voices heard in their own school districts.”

Students from several other schools districts across Texas have also joined in on the fun:

Frisco ISD with 40,000+ signatures

Lewisville ISD with 12,000+ signatures

Mansfield ISD with 11,000+ signatures

Humble ISD with 10,000+ signatures

McKinney ISD with 9,900+ signatures

Plano ISD with 7,700 signatures

Brownsville ISD with 6,200+ signatures

Northwest ISD with 4,600+ signatures

Allen ISD with 3,900+ signatures

While it doesn't appear any of these petitions have officially brought change just yet, Change.org says similar petitions have been successful.

"We’ve seen similar trends around students asking for school to be canceled around inclement weather and after major sports wins, so they can attend the parade," said Amanda Mustafic, communications manager with Change.org. "Often these become victories."

