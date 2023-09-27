Rockdale ISD teacher resigns following allegations of inappropriate relationship with student

The alleged relationship involved a high school teacher and a high school student.

ROCKDALE, Texas — A Rockdale ISD teacher has submitted her resignation following allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The district said it received a report about an alleged inappropriate relationship between a high school teacher and a high school student. At that time, the district immediately began conducting a thorough investigation regarding the allegations.

That investigation has now concluded, and the teacher in question has submitted her resignation.

The district said it also properly reported the concerns to the authorities, and that the process was "rigorous and thorough."

"Since receiving the report of the alleged relationship, the district has reviewed the matter with the utmost seriousness," the district said in a press release. "The safety, well-being, and trust of our students and parents are paramount. The district's primary goal is to ensure a safe and nurturing environment for every student, and any allegations of misconduct are addressed promptly and with great care. The trust of our community is vital."

Rockdale ISD thanked the community for its understanding and patience during this "challenging time" and pledged its ongoing commitment to its students' safety and well-being.