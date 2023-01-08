Rockdale ISD implementing 'SMART Tag' passes for bus riders

SMART Tag is a tool aimed at improving bus riders' safety by making sure kids are getting on and off at the right spot.

ROCKDALE, Texas — Rockdale ISD is one of the first Central Texas school districts to return to school, with students expected back in classrooms on Aug. 8. And this year, bus riders in the district will be using some new technology.

The district is launching "SMART Tag," a tool aimed at improving bus riders' safety by making sure kids are getting on and off at the right spot.

Each student will be issued a SMART Tag card to scan when they get on and off a bus. The SMART Tag will authorize the student or alert the driver through an onboard tablet if the student is trying to get on a bus that isn't going to their school or if they're trying to get off at a stop that isn't assigned to them.

Later this year, Rockdale ISD plans to set up a Parent Portal connected to the SMART Tags that will allow parents to see real-time riding statuses – including whether their child is on the bus, has been dropped off or if they haven't gotten on the bus yet – and to manage text notifications.

Rockdale ISD will communicate with parents when the Parent Portal is set up and open for registration.