Rockdale ISD moving to four-day weeks

AUSTIN, Texas — One Central Texas school district is going to four-day weeks.

Rockdale ISD announced that starting next year, students will be in class from Monday through Thursday most weeks, and teachers will get Fridays for planning and development.

Rockdale's superintendent said this change will hopefully improve teacher retention and recruitment.

"By shifting to a four-day week, we will be able to provide more focused instruction for our students and give our teachers more time to plan and collaborate," said Superintendent Denise Monzingo. "We also believe that this change will improve teacher retention and recruitment by providing a better work-life balance and allowing them to recharge and come back to school refreshed and energized."

The school district said the new calendar was developed with the input of parents, teachers and community members.

Rockdale ISD will provide additional information and resources for parents and students as the start of the school year approaches.

"We are excited about the opportunities that the new calendar will bring, and we are confident that it will lead to better outcomes for our students and our district as a whole," said Monzingo.