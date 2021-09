The chief of the Austin ISD Police Department said the school is resuming as usual.

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis Early College High School in South Austin has been deemed safe after a suspicious package was reported on campus, according to the chief of the Austin ISD Police Department.

Chief Ashley Gonzales said at 1:09 p.m. Friday that officers were assisting with a partial evacuation of the campus while the area is checked. About an hour later, Gonzalez said the campus is resuming normal operations.

The area was searched and deemed safe, she said.