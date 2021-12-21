Local pre-schoolers getting a special lesson in kindness with The Learning Experience

Kids as young as age three are learning to practice kindness and giving back through an ongoing philanthropy curriculum.

AUSTIN, Texas — Kindness isn't a subject you'd typically learn about in school, but that's not really the case for students enrolled at The Learning Experience preschools across the Austin area.

In a new program, children as young as age three are learning to practice kindness and giving back through an ongoing philanthropy curriculum aiming to teach kids that "it doesn't matter how big or small you are, it’s the size of your heart that matters."

Teachers, along with the help of a couple characters named Grace the Greyhound and Charity Chihuahua, and their kiddos are:

Organizing monthly events to raise money and donations for local nonprofit organizations

Learning about kindness, inclusion, giving back and more through songs and lessons

Practicing and learning a new vocabulary word each month, such as "hope" and "charity"

Participating in activities like being polite, saying kind words and sharing with classmates

The Learning Experience has centers across the area, including Austin, Buda, Pflugerville, Cedar Park, Hutto, Georgetown, Leander and Kyle.