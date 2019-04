AUSTIN, Texas — Officers with the Austin Independent School District police and the Austin Police Department are on scene at Covington Middle School, investigating a suspicious package in the parking lot.

Austin ISD police said students are safe, but parents can still pick up any remaining students in the circle drive off Lochinvar Street on the east side of campus.

Austin ISD police also said people should avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.