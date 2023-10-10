Pflugerville ISD moves Northwest Leadership Academy students to different school due to power outage

The students have been temporarily moved to Parmer Lane Elementary School for the rest of Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Students at one Pflugerville ISD school have been moved to a different campus due to an ongoing power outage Tuesday morning.

Pflugerville ISD said at around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday that it was temporarily moving Northwest Leadership Academy (NWLA) students to Parmer Lane Elementary School for the rest of the day. The district said the move is a precaution to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff.

Pflugerville ISD said it expects power to be restored to NWLA Tuesday afternoon, but students will remain at Parmer Lane Elementary to ensure they are in air-conditioned buildings with full power.

Parents who would like to pick up their children must pick them up at Parmer Lane Elementary no earlier than 11:30 a.m. to allow the busses time to transport the students from one campus to the other. Parents should bring their IDs to the front office to pick up their children from Parmer Lane.

NWLA students who ride the bus will be transported home at their normal release time. Students who walk home will be taken back to NWLA at the normal release time so they can walk home. Students who get picked up by their parents or guardians will also be transported back to NWLA at the normal release time so they can be picked up.

The Extended Day Program (EDP) at NWLA is also being relocated to Parmer Lane Elementary for the day. Students in EDP will remain at Parmer Lane until their parents or guardians can pick them up, and EDP will close at its regular time of 6:30 p.m. Again, parents should bring their IDs to the front office to pick up their children.

The Northwest Child Development Center will be closed for the day. Parents are being notified directly by YMCA staff, according to Pflugerville ISD.

"Our student's safety and well-being are paramount to us, and we apologize for any inconvenience this temporary relocation may cause," the district said in an email to the community. "We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in this matter. If you have any further questions or require additional information, please do not hesitate to contact us."