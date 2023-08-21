Pflugerville ISD accused of violating Title IX after assault in school bathroom

The district disputes the ruling and claims the Department of Education let the investigation sit for years.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Pflugerville ISD is disputing a ruling from the U.S. Department of Education after the agency said the district violated Title IX during its response to a sexual assault case.

The department ruled the district failed to respond equitably after one student was assaulted by another student in a school bathroom five years ago. The department also says the district didn't provide disability accommodations for that student afterwards.

It is asking the district to appoint a Title IX coordinator and conduct more Title IX training with staff, among other requests.

But a Pflugerville ISD spokesperson said district staff fully investigated the incident and they accommodated that student. The spokesperson claims they're being held to standards set in 2020, after this incident happened.

Due to FERPA, the district cannot specifically address those accommodations, the spokesperson said.

That spokesperson also said the district spent thousands of dollars and hours of time giving the Department of Education what it needed during the investigation but that agency left it unresolved for years.

“The resolution process draws both administrative resources and financial resources away from the district’s educational priorities,” the Pflugerville ISD spokesperson said. “During the five-year period that OCR investigated this matter, the district expended thousands of dollars and untold hours of staff time in responding to OCR’s requests for information. Over 15 individuals were interviewed by the OCR over multiple days. Then, inexplicably, the matter went unresolved for years. OCR only this year decided to pursue this matter that they did not pursue for multiple years.”