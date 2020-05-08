Pflugerville ISD considering extending remote learning by an additional 4 weeks

The meeting is scheduled to happen Thursday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m.

Following the lead of Austin Independent School District, another large school district in Central Texas is considering extending virtual learning.

On its next school board meeting agenda, Pflugerville Independent School District is planning to discuss the "consideration and possible approval of a waiver for four weeks extension of remote learning."

Currently, Pflugerville ISD is set to begin classes on Aug. 13 with the first three weeks 100% remote. If Pflugerville's school board members approve the additional weeks of remote instruction, in-person learning would start around Oct. 1.

That meeting is scheduled to happen Thursday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. If the board of trustees approves the additional four weeks of remote learning, a waiver will be sent to the Texas Education Agency for approval.

Similar to Austin ISD's labor union Education Austin, the Pflugerville Educators Association also has demands for Pflugerville ISD. The association held a car parade in the city Wednesday for a safe reopening.

The educators association is asking the Pflugerville school board to submit a waiver to the TEA to request eight weeks of remote learning. The educators are also calling on "PFISD to give all stakeholders a voice in the reopening plans by allowing them to be part of the Reopening Taskforce."

