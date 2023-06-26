Pflugerville ISD police officer arrested over 'inappropriate interactions with students'

A spokesperson for Pflugerville ISD said the school district learned of the allegations on May 9 and immediately placed the officer on leave.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A Pflugerville ISD police officer has been arrested after the district learned of “possible inappropriate interactions with students.”

A spokesperson for Pflugerville ISD said the school district learned of the allegations on May 9 and immediately placed the officer on leave. An investigation was launched along with law enforcement.

During the course of that investigation, the district terminated the officer’s position, on May 26.

Pflugerville ISD said it was notified by police that the former employee was arrested on June 15.

“The alleged behavior is not condoned by Pflugerville ISD,” the spokesperson said. “PfISD remains committed to maintaining a safe learning environment for its students and staff and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement to achieve this objective.”

No other information is available at this time.