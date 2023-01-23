Pflugerville ISD parents fight to save Kickstart Kids martial arts program

Pflugerville ISD leaders say they may need to start forcing Kickstart to pay to use school buildings.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Pflugerville ISD parents are fighting to save a martial arts program that could lose funding.

The district could make changes to the Kickstart Kids program that it's been using for 15 years. It's a martial arts program that teaches kids discipline, respect and responsibility.

Kickstart's executive director met with parents on Monday night and says costs could get passed to families in the program.

"I'm just not sure that our families, all of our families, are going to be able to afford what the school district has proposed," said Joan Neuhaus, executive director of Kickstart Kids.

Pflugerville ISD has blamed the State for budget issues, saying that the recapture program takes too much from the district.

"It should be staying here in our district to fund our schools." said Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian. "We shouldn't be talking about cutting any programs. We shouldn't be talking about barely making a raise for staff when $33 billion is sitting on the table."

Dr. Killian is also encouraging Kickstart to apply for grants, since it's a nonprofit.