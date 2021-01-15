Pflugerville ISD administrators move to classrooms amid substitute teacher shortage

The district is currently short about 100 active subs.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Amid a substitute teacher shortage, administrators at Pflugerville ISD are now volunteering to fill in inside the classroom.

According to a statement provided by a district spokesperson Friday, out of the 650 subs who are active in the district's system, only 150 are signing up to work on a daily basis. Currently, the district needs 250 subs per day to meet student needs.

"Our district leadership is doing whatever it takes to help serve our students and our teachers," the spokesperson said. "We have a need, and our central office and support services staff are stepping in to fill that need. Our executive leadership team will be serving in the classroom on a regular basis. Likewise, those central administration employees who have a direct path to the classroom, and many of which are certified teachers already, have also been asked to serve in a regular capacity as substitutes."

The district is not requiring everyone in central administration to sign up, but volunteers from multiple departments are stepping in since the district opened the option up on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said Pflugerville ISD's need for 250 subs is similar to needs in previous years. However, 650 registered subs is a record-high for the district.