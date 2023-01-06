Pflugerville ISD agrees to raise teacher salaries by 3%

The raise could increase another 3% pending a VATRE vote in November.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Pflugerville ISD has approved a 3% midpoint pay raise for teachers for the coming school year.

The move follows similar ones that have occurred in other ISD's around Austin.

The raise will increase teacher salaries from just over $53,000 annually, to just over $55,000 annually, with the possibility of raising by another 3% pending the results of a VATRE (Voter Approval Act Ratification Election) vote in November.

"We struggle and continue to struggle to keep very good staff here in this district," said Pflugerville ISD board member Jane Mayer.

"I want our teachers, you know, we value you truly and we're going to do the most we can given the hands that we've been dealt," said board member Renae Mitchell.

The pay raise will go into effect starting with the upcoming school year.