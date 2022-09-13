Pflugerville Connally HS placed 'on hold' after false report of shooter on campus

PfISD police determined the report was false and that there was no danger to the campus after searching the campus and speaking with administrators.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Pflugerville ISD's Connally High School was "placed on hold" after the Austin Police Department (APD) received a report of a shooter on campus.

In a letter to parents, CHS Principal Paula Gamble said APD received the report shortly after lunch. APD then contacted the Pflugerville ISD Police Department, leading multiple officers from both departments to respond to CHS.

The campus was "placed on hold" and students remained in their classrooms while officers investigated, per the letter.

PfISD PD determined the report was false and that there was no danger to the campus after searching the campus and speaking with administrators. The hold was lifted and students were allowed to go to their next class.

"We know that your child’s safety is your number one concern. Please know that it is our number one priority as well. PfISD PD will always investigate any concerning statements made toward one of our campuses and take appropriate action. Please discuss today’s events with your children, emphasizing the seriousness of making false reports," Gamble said in the letter.

Gamble also reminded parents of the district's "See Something, Say Something" initiative and the anonymous alerts system. It allows for reporting of things like threats against the school, fights, bullying, drugs and more.

Eanes ISD's Cedar Creek Elementary was placed in a "secure" protocol on Tuesday as authorities responded to an anonymous phone call with a "vague threat," the school district confirmed to KVUE.

Out of an abundance of caution, the elementary was placed on "secure" protocols, which directs students and staff to stay in classrooms and not move about the building. The Adult Transition Services building and Hill Country Middle School were also placed on "secure" protocol out of an abundance of caution.

The reports in Central Texas come as other schools around the state experienced similar incidents on Tuesday.

Iin Houston, a fight at Heights High School led to false reports of shots being fired. No students or teachers were injured and students were dismissed early.

In Waco, police also responded to a false report of an active shooter at Waco High School. The local police department later gave the "all clear" after authorities converged at the school.

