AUSTIN, Texas — After Austin ISD announced 12 schools that could be closing down, supporters of one of those schools have started a petition to get it off the list.

Bertha Delgado started the Change.org petition with a humble 100-signature goal, which was almost accomplished as of Tuesday evening.

"It’s been two years since the AISD bond passed with promises of no school closures," the petition reads. "We have followed the process and waited with no plan of action into keeping the schools open as if they want them to fail, so they won’t meet standards! AISD has just selected to close Metz Elementary in their recommendations. Our school in the [heart] of the East Side on Willow St. Please sign this petition as we fight to save our childhood school that our grandparents, ourselves and our children attend. We must save our Metz is the best!"

The 12 schools up for closure and consolidation include:

Brooke Elementary

Dawson Elementary

Joslin Elementary

Sims Elementary

Maplewood Elementary

Metz Elementary

Palm Elementary

Pease Elementary

Pecan Springs Elementary

Ridgetop Elementary

Webb Middle School

Sadler Means Young Women’s Leadership Academy

Though the district has provided a few scenarios in the School Changes process, nothing has been finalized yet and each is up for conversation. A final proposal won't go up for a vote until Nov. 18.

"The entire school changes process is not solely about closures, we understand that people are going to be talking about that, but it’s also the school district looking at the way Austin is changing and the way we can address that and where we can apply dollars in order to provide better programs and opportunities for access and opportunity," said Reyne Telles, with AISD.

Austin ISD held its first public meeting since announcing the 12 schools on Tuesday night. There, several parents from Pease Elementary voiced their concerns over its possible closure as well.

"Pease is a unique and historic institution in the city of Austin and in the state of Texas," said parent Koven Smith. "We were not anticipating being part of the closures list and, while obviously no school closure is acceptable for anyone who is affected, Pease is also a unique and special institution that we feel deserves further consideration as part of this plan."

