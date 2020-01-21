AUSTIN, Texas — Construction delays are costing Austin ISD a pretty penny, according to a report from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

A new report finds construction of the district's new South Austin headquarters is months behind schedule. And, so far, the district has reportedly racked up more than $1.5 million in unexpected costs.

Some of those expenses include $157,000 for a design change for a restroom on Superintendent Paul Cruz's floor, the same amount to address tiles that are falling apart on the outside of the building and more than $450,000 for fireproofing.

RELATED:

Austin ISD moving headquarters after more than 25 years

Austin ISD aims to tweak the City's new Land Development Code

Manor ISD loses $2.3M in phishing scam; police and FBI investigating

The Statesman reports that the district also doubled its spending on utilities, as administrators use both the old and new buildings.

Even with the delays, the district says it's within its $56 million budget for the headquarters.

RELATED: Austin ISD board unanimously approves new sex-ed curriculum

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Georgetown family being sued by neighbor over playscape for terminally-ill son

Singer-songwriter David Olney dies on stage during performance at Florida festival

Man pleads guilty to murder in toddler's 2018 death