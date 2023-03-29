Marble Falls ISD hires superintendent candidate

Gasaway's contract will begin on Wednesday, March 29, after the state-mandated 21-day waiting period.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — Marble Falls Independent School District has officially hired a candidate to take over as superintendent of the district.

On Tuesday, March 28, the Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to hire Dr. Jeff Gasaway as the superintendent of schools.

Gasaway has served as the assistant and deputy superintendent of administration within the district since 2016. The contract for the full-time position will be three years, with an option for the trustees to extend it at the end of the initial time table.

Gasaway's contract began on Wednesday, March 29, after the state-mandated 21-day waiting period expired.

“My family and I are excited that I will have the opportunity to lead this district to new heights. We love this community, and I am dedicated to partnering with our Board of Trustees to continually improve the educational and personal growth experiences available to our students,” Gasaway said.

During his tenure at Marble Falls ISD, Gasaway has taken the lead within safety and security programs for the district. Some of those programs include the Guardian Program enacted in 2018, as well as working with law enforcement to create policies to be used in emergency protocols.

Read more about Gasaway's career through the district before his new position.