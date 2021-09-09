Marble Falls ISD rescinds mask mandate over legal concerns and to 'unite' community

One week after the school district announced a mask mandate, the board voted to rescind it.

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — One week after Marble Falls ISD put a mask mandate in place, the school board has voted to rescind it.

On Monday, Aug. 30, the board of trustees voted 4-3 to mandate masks across the district. That directive went into effect starting that day until the board met next, which was Sept. 8.

Thursday night, the board of trustees voted to rescind the mask mandate for legal reasons and in an effort to "unite" the community.

"This issue deeply divides this community and we are committed to action that will allow us to step back and put processes in place that seek to unite us as we address the issues of the pandemic," Marble Falls ISD said in a statement.

Additionally, Marble Falls ISD said that when the mask mandate was put in place, the school district's legal counsel said it was "totally legal." Now, the district said a temporary injunction has been removed, and the governor's executive order has the "force of law in Burnet County," the district said.

The school district said they knew the update would "please some and disappoint others."

So far this school year, Marble Falls ISD has had to close one elementary school due to COVID-19.

