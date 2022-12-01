Marble Falls ISD cancels classes on Jan. 14 due to infections and staff shortage

Extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled, unless parents or students receive word from coaches or directors that indicate otherwise, the district said.

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — Classes are now canceled on Friday, Jan. 14 for Marble Falls ISD as the district reports a surge in "viral infections" that have led to a staffing shortage.

The announcement did not specifically state the infections were related to COVID-19, but it is the first school district in the area to announce a closure caused by infections as the omicron variant causes case numbers to skyrocket.

"We are saddened by the need to take this step, but MFISD does not have enough available staff to monitor students and maintain safe school environments," the district said in a Facebook post.

School is set to be out on Monday, Jan. 17, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so classes won't resume until Jan. 18.

Extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled, unless parents or students receive word from coaches or directors that indicate otherwise, according to MFISD. Information about student meals at campuses will be announced later.

Due to staff shortages caused by a surge in viral infections, Marble Falls ISD campuses will be closed on Friday,... Posted by Marble Falls ISD on Wednesday, January 12, 2022