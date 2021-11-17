Manor ISD teacher arrested for allegedly hitting student

The teacher has been booked and detained at the Travis County Jail, Manor ISD said.

MANOR, Texas — A teacher at Manor High School was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly hitting a student.

Manor ISD said that while outdoors, a group of students saw the teacher through a window physically hitting the student. The students alerted the Manor High School administration of the incident and the administration notified the Manor ISD Police Department.

The district said Manor ISD police ensured the student’s safety before conducting an on-site preliminary investigation, which led to the arrest of the teacher. The teacher has been booked and detained at the Travis County Jail, Manor ISD said.

The incident has also been reported to the appropriate outside entities for investigation.

Manor ISD's Statement Regarding an Incident at Manor High School on November 17th: Today, while outdoors, a group of... Posted by Manor ISD on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

“The safety of Manor ISD scholars is our number one priority, and we want to assure you that we are doing everything we can to support our scholars and the MHS campus,” Manor ISD Superintendent Dr. Andre D. Spencer said in a statement on Wednesday. “With that in mind, we must respect the privacy of the scholars and families involved. The mental health crisis team will be on campus. Our District is committed to the wellness of every scholar, and we will continue to take any and all steps necessary to follow through on this commitment as our entire school community continues to be impacted by these challenging times.”

Dr. Spencer said it was an isolated incident and “does not reflect the vision, mission, beliefs, values or behaviors of our collective District.”

“I want to thank the Manor High School scholars, administrators and Manor ISD PD for acting swiftly to address this incident,” he said.

No other information is available at this time.