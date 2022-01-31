Manor ISD elementary students dismissed early after gas leak

All Presidential Meadows students and staff were safely relocated to the gym at Manor Senior High School on Monday after the leak.

MANOR, Texas — Students at a Manor ISD elementary school were sent home early on Monday after a gas leak on the Presidential Meadows campus.

The school district said students were dismissed at 2:30 p.m. All students and staff were safely relocated to the gym at Manor Senior High School.

Firefighters were assessing the situation on campus, the district said.

Students will be dismissed from the gym by getting picked up or riding the bus.

Those picking up students are asked to go to the Manor Senior High School gym entrance at the side of the building facing the parking lot. A valid photo ID will be needed to sign out.

Manor ISD said any Manor Elementary Early Learning Center students will be taken to Manor Senior High School gym for regular dismissal.

If needed, families are asked to notify their day care facilities to pick up from Manor High School gym on Monday. It said the campus phone number is still available for phone calls at 512-278-4225.

