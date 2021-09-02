Manor ISD police department headquarters set to open in April

Voters in the November 2019 election approved a bond awarding $800,000 toward the construction of the headquarters.

MANOR, Texas — Manor ISD said the headquarters for its police department, which was approved in May 2020, is under construction and will be completed in April.

“Having a home for the department will represent more for both the department and the community because it shows that we exist,” said Manor ISD Chief of Police Shane Sexton. “It makes the foundation more real. It will give the department a little bit more pride because it gives them a home that they are working out of.”

The new Manor ISD Police Department is under construction and our PD is working hard to provide Safe Policing for our community!



“The community will now be able to see a place that is established,” Sexton said. “The money they voted to be spent on officers to be a resource for their scholars, well, now they have a place that puts a face with those services.”

Manor ISD said the department received the Certification on Safe Policing for Communities from the Texas Police Chief Association Foundation Texas Law Enforcement Best Practices Recognition Program in January.

Sexton said the certification aims to ensure the department is not putting people at unnecessary risk and is holding officers accountable to follow the program's guidelines.

“Safe Policing for Communities is showing our willingness to go above and beyond to ensure that the community we serve is taken care of," Sexton said. "I believe it sets the bar high for what the department should be doing."