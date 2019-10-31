MANOR, Texas — Manor ISD’s (MISD) Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve the creation of the Manor ISD Police Department during its regularly scheduled Board meeting on Monday.

MISD is currently under a contract with the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) that is set to expire in June 2020.

MISD Trustee Johnny Velasco said the decision was long overdue.

"Being a lifelong community member and seeing the growth in Manor, this is the right time," said Velasco. "We do appreciate our partnership with TCSO and look forward to our new relationship with the Manor ISD police."

Manor ISD police are expected to provide additional officers to support every campus with an increased presence. MISD said they have begun the process of creating additional security to serve its nearly 10,000 students.

The new department will allow for all 17 MISD campuses to have additional flexibility in deploying officers in the event of a crisis.

MISD told KVUE that the decision will go into effect immediately and the position for a police chief has already been posted. They said MISD has money saved up for the program's launch and the $280 million bond being voted on in Tuesday's election has funds allocated to the police department's start-up.

MISD Assistant Superintendent of Operations Dan Vera said they have appreciated their partnership with TCSO.

"We are excited to get started with this new chapter of safety in Manor ISD," said Vera.

