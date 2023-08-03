Manor ISD picks finalist for superintendent position

Dr. Robert Sormani most recently served as associate superintendent for instruction and innovation for the Hutto ISD.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — After reviewing 48 applicants and a comprehensive interview process, Manor ISD School Board picked a finalist for its superintendent position on Friday.

The school district has named Dr. Robert Sormani as its lone finalist for the position.

“I am honored to be able to return Manor ISD and serve this wonderful community again. I look forward to increasing the academic achievement to all of our students” said Sormani.

Sormani has 23 years of experience in education, which includes a previous stint working for Manor ISD as director of curriculum and instruction.

Sormani also has quite a resume having worked as a middle school principal for almost nine years in Round Rock, three years as an assistant principal in Round Rock and Austin and five years teaching American History at Dobie Middle School in Austin. His most recent role is associate superintendent for instruction and innovation for Hutto ISD.

Sormani holds three degrees from UT Austin:

Bachelor's Degree in English with a minor in History (1997)

Master's Degree in Education Administration (2006)

Ph.D. in Educational Administration (2016)

He earned several certificates:

Secondary History certificate

English Languages Arts certificate

Superintendency certificate

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are elated to have a person of Dr. Robert Sormani’s character join us to lead our district. We are confident in his ability to lead with passion, integrity and knowledge. He is committed and dedicated to include students, staff, parents and community in making Manor ISD the BEST School District in Texas,” said Monique Caledon, Manor ISD Board President.

Manor ISD School Board will hold a special meeting on April 28 where they will officially vote on the position. If the vote is passed, Sormani will take up the role of superintendent on May 1.