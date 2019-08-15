AUSTIN, Texas — Manor ISD faculty and staff are celebrating after getting a "B" rating in the Texas Education Agency ratings this year. They were rated a "D" last year, but they've worked hard to improve their score.

"One of the things I would want this community to understand is that not just one person can do this. It takes a team to be able to rally around school improvement," said Dr. Royce Avery, Manor ISD's Superintendent. "That has been a true testament of the work that we've done and then the outcome is that is that B rating. B is not good enough. So we're shooting for that A."

He said staying focused throughout the year and having good resources and teachers really helped them.

"Accountability system is a great way to measure and we all have to embrace that perspective and do what's the best thing for kids, and that's teaching and learning and growing," said Dr. Avery.

"This wouldn't have been possible without their hard work and without their dedication to our kids and our community," said Principal of New Technology High School Bobby Garcia.

Garcia said New Technology got an "A" rating for the second year in a row. He said they do everything for their kids and parents.

"We want to make sure we're closing opportunity gaps for our kids and making sure they have the best information power to make decisions about how to guide their life once they leave," said Garcia.

