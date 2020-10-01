MANOR, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in November 2019.

The Manor Independent School District is out $2.3 million after falling prey to a phishing scam.

The district on Friday said the Manor Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating.

School leaders said that although there are "strong leads" in the case, anyone with more information is asked to call Manor police detectives at 512-215-8035.

RELATED:

Manor ISD aims to ensure all students have hot meals by tackling school lunch debt with new program

Manor voters approve $280M school bond to help with expected surge of students

Manor ISD Board of Trustees approve creation of MISD Police Department

"Manor ISD appreciates the Manor Police Department for working together to communicate this to our community," the district said in a press release.

Any further questions can be directed to Manor ISD Director of Communications Angel Vidal Jr. at 512-278-4456.

No further information is available at this time.

RELATED: Manor ISD comments on alleged bullying after video surfaces online

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man who ‘took out’ Texas church shooter will receive Medal of Courage in Austin

Live radar: Strong storms expected Friday afternoon

Austin teacher accused of sending explicit messages to student on Instagram