MANOR, Texas — Teachers and staff members at the Manor Independent School district are getting a raise as the district follows the lead of many other Central Texas schools.

All Manor ISD employees will see a bigger paycheck after the school board voted Thursday night to approve a $90 million budget. This comes after Gov. Greg Abbott approved House Bill 3. HB 3 injected more than $11.5 billion into the public school system and completely revamps the formulas used to decide how much money schools get per student.

The Manor budget includes an increase for teachers, counselors, nurses and librarians that will range between 4% to 7%, depending on their "placement and step on the teacher, counselor, nurse and librarian salary scale."

“Manor ISD is thankful to have a board that is heavily invested in supporting our teachers and staff to best meet the needs of our growing student population while being exemplary stewards of taxpayer dollars,” said MISD Superintendent Dr. Royce Avery. “We are proud to have a generous compensation plan that will assist us in our vision of making Manor a destination district.”

Other budget highlights include:

A new hourly base rate of $20 an hour for bus drivers

Up to a $5,000 stipend for bilingual classroom teachers

Adjustment of new-to-the-profession teachers to $48,780

Employees on traditional pay scales-such as paraprofessionals and administrators will receive a 4% adjustment (based on the midpoint of their respective salary scales within the new compensation plan)

of their respective salary scales within the new compensation plan) Equity adjustments for certain positions that were identified as being significantly below market value

Approved standard step adjustments for all personnel on step-pay scales

Employees can view the Manor's compensation plan on the district's website. Manor ISD expects to start the 2019-20 school year with about 9,500 students and more than 1,000 employees.

