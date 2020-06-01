LOCKHART, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in July 2019.

Lockhart ISD teachers returned from the Christmas break in 2020 to a nice surprise.

As they gathered to prepare for the new semester at their "New Year Roar Rally" at the Gerry Ohlendorf Performing Arts Center, the district surprised them by announcing they were about to take them on a shopping spree.

LISD had been working with Walmart for months to order items that teachers could use in their classrooms, including things from school supplies to furniture. Basically, anything item they said could enhance their learning environments.

Their local Walmart began stocking its shelves over the break to surprise the teachers.

"Teachers often use their own money for these types of things, but not today," said Christina Courson, executive director of communications and community services at LISD. "The LISD leadership and school board had something else in mind! Nearly 500 teachers got to shop for up to $100 in items for their classrooms and students on the district's tab!"

They highlighted the shopping spree in a video.

