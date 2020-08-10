Lockhart ISD art teachers making sure all students have supplies for class, whether in-person or not

Because of COVID-19 students aren't able to share art supplies like they normally would. So, Lockhart ISD teachers are making sure everyone has the needed supplies.

LOCKHART, Texas — The art teachers of Lockhart ISD are going above and beyond to make classes as normal as possible for their students, whether they are in the classroom or not.

Because art class is a chance for creativity and learning. For Liza McCarthy, the art teacher at Navaro Elementary School in Lockhart, she makes sure all her students have a chance.

In 2020, that means smaller classes – like one of the 5th-grade classes that she teaches, which only has six students.

"I have markers, but they have to go into the quarantine box afterward," she explained to the kids.

Also part of the 2020 protocols for Lockhart ISD: students can't share supplies. So, each kid received a backpack full of art supplies for the whole semester.

"So that everybody gets the same materials because, normally in art class, a lot of materials are shared. So kids at home, I don't know what they have," McCarthy said.

One of those kids learning from home is Brynlee Lore, a fifth-grader at Navaro Elementary.

"Not everybody has the art supplies," said Lore, who likes doing art in her spare time. "But it was very nice of the school because they supplied everyone with the same amount of art supplies."

"We're trying to be safe, we're staying home more than normal," said Chase Lore, Brynlee's mom. "So, yeah, to not have to go out and purchase all the supplies, it just makes it really easy for parents and also for the kids. They're completely prepared for their projects."

While the Lore family has some art supplies, they're relieved that they don't have to worry about going out and finding the rest.

"If it weren't for the teachers and the staff at Lockhart ISD, there's no way I would be able to do it," Chase Lore said. "So, we're really proud to be a part of it."

Participating in class is something McCarthy has truly made possible for all of the remote learners.

"They called us up one day and said, 'Hey, we're going to do pick up at this time at the school so all the kids have the same supplies for every activity,'" Chase Lore said.

As the lead art teacher, McCarthy worked with the district to get the supplies, plan the lessons and even pack the bags for all the students.

"Yeah, and I was still stuffing stuff into these this week," McCarthy said. "I decided I wanted to add a few more sheets of colored paper because I thought of a lesson I wanted to do."

Giving every student the same chance for creativity and learning.

"I think they'll be really excited when they open up that kit and see what's inside there," McCarthy said.