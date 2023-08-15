Lockhart ISD calls voter-approved tax rate election

District leaders say if voters approve, it would help LISD take in an extra $3 million to make up for what they call a lack of state funding.

LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart ISD (LISD) is asking voters to approve a tax rate change so it can pay for staff raises and school security upgrades.

The district's Board of Trustees approved calling for a Voter Approval to Raise Earnings for All (VATRE), or a voter-approved tax rate election. District leaders say if voters approve, it would help LISD take in an extra $3 million to make up for what they call a lack of state funding.

The district said this year, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) cut $3.1 million in State-provided funding because "according to THEIR estimates, we didn't collect enough local property tax revenue." The district said Caldwell County property appraisals haven't kept up with what the Texas Comptroller's Office says those property's are worth.

"Even though we cut raises AND free school supplies from this year's budget, the $3.1 MILLION loss was so drastic that we're now in a budget deficit for the second time ever," the district said. "This means we can't provide raises or invest in school safety enhancements without generating funds through a VATRE."

The district said the VATRE would get LISD out of the $710,000 budget deficit it said is caused by State funding cuts and "secure a stable financial future for us as we await school funding reform."

LISD said if approved, the average taxpayer's bill would decrease by $496 per year. If not approved, it will decrease by $536.

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 10. Election Day is Nov. 7.