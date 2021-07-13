Lockhart ISD to provide school supplies for all students for upcoming school year

Lockhart ISD will distribute school supplies directly to students at school when they return on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart ISD will provide all school supplies for all students in the district for the 2021-22 school year, the district announced on Tuesday.

The school district said all students from pre-K through 12th grade will be eligible.

The “LockHeart for People” initiative was launched last year, and Lockhart ISD said it is pleased to do so again this year.

Superintendent Mark Estrada said the school district will not be providing backpacks, so that will be the only item parents need to purchase, if needed.

“We cannot wait to see our Lions return for a new school year of being ‘Locked on Excellence!’ In the meantime, we hope you continue to enjoy the summer break,” Estrada said.

In 2020, Lockhart ISD said it worked with Walmart for months to order items that teachers could use in their classrooms, including things from school supplies to furniture.

Their local Walmart began stocking its shelves over the holiday break to surprise the teachers.

"Teachers often use their own money for these types of things, but not today," said Christina Courson, executive director of communications and community services at LISD, in 2020. "The LISD leadership and school board had something else in mind! Nearly 500 teachers got to shop for up to $100 in items for their classrooms and students on the district's tab!"

They highlighted the shopping spree in a video.