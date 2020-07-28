Texas attorney general says school leaders decide reopenings, not local authorities

Attorney General Ken Paxton said local authorities cannot issue blanket orders to close schools for preventative measures only.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday issued legal guidance for the reopening of schools for the upcoming school year amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, it conflicts with what local authorities and the Texas Education Agency (TEA) have been saying.

Though Paxton said local health authorities have played an important role in protecting the health of students and school employees, they cannot issue sweeping orders on closing schools for the sole purpose of preventing future COVID-19 infections. Instead, Paxton said their role is limited by statute to address specific and actual outbreaks.

On July 14, Interim Health Authority for the City of Austin and Travis County Dr. Mark Escott issued an order saying school districts should not reopen schools for face-to-face instruction until after Sept. 7. KVUE has reached out to local health authorities for a statement in response to Paxton's conflicting guidance.

On July 15, a TEA spokesperson confirmed with KVUE that local public health officials will be able to keep Texas schools closed for in-person instruction this fall without risking state education funding, as long as they offer online learning for all students. This happened after school district leaders across Texas wrote letters to the governor and the TEA asking for more power.

According to Paxton’s guidance, and based on Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-28, only public school officials can decide whether, when and how to open school but must follow guidelines from the TEA. Private schools do not have to follow TEA guidelines but the order states they are encouraged to do so.

The TEA Coronavirus Support and Guidance section on its website includes a line that appeared to contradict Paxton's guidance.

"TEA does not have the general authority to close schools for matters related to health," the TEA said. "This authority lies with the local health authority, DSHS, and the Governor of Texas."

KVUE reached out to the TEA for clarification, but has not heard back yet.

And the executive order from the governor prohibits local authorities from issuing any restrictions that are inconsistent with his.

“Accordingly, GA-28 both supercedes local orders that restrict the permitted operations of schools and suspects relevant laws that could allow local officials to impose restrictions on schools that are inconsistent with the Governor’s order,” said Paxton.

Texas State Teachers Association President Ovidia Molina called Paxton's guidance a way to "advance an ideological agenda."

"The Texas State Teachers Association has more confidence in the professionalism of local health officials and their determination to act in the best interests of all Texans, including our children," said Molina. "We have less confidence in Ken Paxton, whose primary goal as attorney general has been to advance an ideological agenda. Now, he is promoting President Trump’s election-year demands that school campuses reopen prematurely, regardless of the price that educators, students and their families may pay."

The guidance does allow for a health authority to quarantine a school if there is "reasonable cause" to believe an individual or the property is infected.

“Education of our children is an essential Texas value and there is no current statewide order prohibiting any school from opening,” said Paxton. “While local health authorities may possess some authority to close schools in limited circumstances, they may not issue blanket orders closing all schools on a purely preventative basis. That decision rightfully remains with school system leaders.”

A copy of Paxton's letter can be read here.