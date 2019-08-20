LEANDER, Texas — Several Leander students were up bright and early Tuesday morning to celebrate the beginning of another school year.

To make the first day of class a little sweeter, Leander ISD Vista Ridge High School kicked off their morning with KVUE Daybreak during a back to school bash.

KVUE's Bryan Mays and Kalyn Norwood were up before the break of dawn with the Vista Ridge High School students to get them pumped for the 2019 school year.

"We got a lot of people to wake up this morning," Norwood joked.

The Vista Ridge band, cheer squad, robotics team and more were all in attendance. The school's principal said there are more than 2,500 students registered at Vista Ridge High School this year.

This bash is one of many KVUE has hosted. On Aug. 16, KVUE's Bryan and Yvonne threw a party at Johnson High School, Buda's newest school.

WATCH: Daybreak celebrates Johnson High School's first year in Buda

And on Aug. 15, the daybreak anchors celebrated at Del Valle ISD to get the students in the back-to-school spirit!

WATCH: Del Valle ISD in back to school spirit thanks to KVUE Daybreak pep rally

Stay tuned with KVUE Daybreak to see where the next back to school bash will be!

