Leander ISD moves to 'yellow phase,' recommends masks indoors for all

LEANDER, Texas — With "encouraging signs that COVID-19 mitigation efforts are working," Leander ISD is downgrading to the "yellow phase" of its safety protocols, the district announced.

Effective Oct. 13, this means that masks are now recommended for every individual while indoors, the water fountain can be used as per usual and there are now no limitations on the number of spectators who can be at extracurricular activities.

Superintendent Bruce Gearing said that daily positive COVID-19 cases on campus are winding down to under 10. For the week of Oct. 10 to Oct. 15, there have been five total positive cases. There have been 1,501 total cumulative positive cases, according to Leander ISD's COVID-19 dashboard.

Leander ISD was previously under the red phase, which moved school leaders to require masks for all students, staff and visitors. That went into effect on Aug. 18.

Leander ISD staff, students and other members of the public can continue to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing at the Gupton Stadium at Vista Ridge High School.

